Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.30

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $86.68 million and $165,187.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032602 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.