Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $43.58 on Top Exchanges

Ceres (CERES) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $43.58 or 0.00193087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $240,223.95 and $3,823.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016478 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032618 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
