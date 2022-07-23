Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.14.

Cerner Price Performance

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

