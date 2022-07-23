CHADS VC Trading Up 14.4% This Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $907,701.77 and approximately $16.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.67 or 1.00051302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,269,030 coins and its circulating supply is 45,953,890 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc.

CHADS VC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.