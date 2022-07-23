ChainX 1-Day Volume Tops $920,250.00 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $920,250.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032618 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

