ChainX (PCX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $715,657.00

ChainX (PCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, ChainX has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $9.49 million and $715,657.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.