Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Shares Up 0.1%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.