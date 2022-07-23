Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $184.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $164.13 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.06.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

