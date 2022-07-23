Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 1.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.06 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.