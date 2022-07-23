Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Cineplex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

