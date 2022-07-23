Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

