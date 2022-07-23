Citigroup Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $330.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $364.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

