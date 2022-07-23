Citigroup Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $29.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

