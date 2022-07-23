Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the first quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

