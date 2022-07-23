Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.48 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Citrix Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.