Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $216,595.20

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market cap of $216,595.20 and approximately $44,420.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Club Atletico Independiente alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,054.15 or 0.99981462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Club Atletico Independiente should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Club Atletico Independiente using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Club Atletico Independiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Club Atletico Independiente and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.