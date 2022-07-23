CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 3.6% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.27.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.