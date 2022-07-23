Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.75

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$64.75 and last traded at C$68.26, with a volume of 4711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.