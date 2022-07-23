Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of CBAN opened at $14.15 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

