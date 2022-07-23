Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

