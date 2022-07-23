Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 322,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

