Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Aramark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

