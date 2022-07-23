Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $266.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

