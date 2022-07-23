Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after acquiring an additional 134,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,794,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $97.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

