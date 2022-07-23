Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

