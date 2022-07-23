Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.