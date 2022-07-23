Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

CBSH opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

