Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Up 19.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.