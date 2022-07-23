Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Cut to €57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €70.00 ($70.71) to €57.00 ($57.58) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($73.74) to €76.00 ($76.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cheuvreux raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €75.00 ($75.76) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($87.88) to €90.00 ($90.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($73.74) to €64.00 ($64.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Cuts Dividend

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

