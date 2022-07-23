Comparing Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 76.70% 68.83% 66.60% Viking Energy Group -26.09% -10.72% -0.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Viking Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 10.98 $67.83 million $2.41 11.33 Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 1.14 -$14.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dorchester Minerals and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Viking Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

