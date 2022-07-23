Compound Tops One Day Trading Volume of $117.10 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $55.09 or 0.00246865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $394.31 million and approximately $117.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

