Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

