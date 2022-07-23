Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

CAG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 67.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

