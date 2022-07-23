Conceal (CCX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $963.00

Conceal (CCX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $963.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.92 or 0.99989740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00212617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00247978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00110506 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00047701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004094 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,458,107 coins and its circulating supply is 12,708,405 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.