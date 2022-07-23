ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $117.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

