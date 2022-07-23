ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

