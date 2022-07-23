Contrasting Allego (NYSE:ALLG) & Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Kirkland’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Allego alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Allego has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A -78.72% Kirkland’s 2.31% 13.86% 3.14%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Allego and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allego and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kirkland’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Allego presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 402.65%. Kirkland’s has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.84%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allego and Kirkland’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 2.55 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Kirkland’s $558.18 million 0.08 $22.03 million $0.83 4.20

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats Allego on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 361 stores in 35 states, as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.