Contrasting Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) & Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and Cresco Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 34.91 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.17 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.99

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Glucose Health and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Glucose Health and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $15.58, indicating a potential upside of 337.73%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

