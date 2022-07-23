Convex Finance Price Tops $7.56 on Major Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.56 or 0.00034051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $488.92 million and $20.99 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,788 coins and its circulating supply is 64,673,029 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

