Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 200,731 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1,602.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

