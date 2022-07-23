Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.20. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

