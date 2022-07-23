Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 7,122 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 293,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 229,573 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

