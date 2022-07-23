Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 66,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 66,559 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

