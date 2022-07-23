Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $735,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $319.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

