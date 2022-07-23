Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,903,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

