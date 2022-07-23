Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $19.63 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,859 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

