Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $75.01 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 122,436 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 4.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $75,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $317,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 108.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $5,131,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 4.0 %

FCX stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

