Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

