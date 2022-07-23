Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 18,074 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 117,167 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

