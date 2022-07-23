Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,738 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $215.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.55. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

